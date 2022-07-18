ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL player-turn-analyst Eddie Olczyk joining Kraken broadcast team

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv33r_0gk82Pmq00
Chicago Blackhawks TV analyst Eddie Olczyk Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Olczyk couldn't reach an agreement with the team on a contract extension.

"We just could not come to terms on a contract, and I have stepped away," Olczyk told the publication. "There’s great disappointment, but this was my decision. In negotiations, sometimes you can’t come to terms, and that's what happened here."

While Olczyk maintains that the decision was solely his, the Chicago native and former Blackhawks centerman had trouble holding back his disappointment on Monday.

Olczyk is just the most recent big name to leave the Blackhawks as the entire organization tries to rebuild after seasons of on-ice disappointment and off-ice scandal. (On the broadcast side, long-time play-by-play voice Pat Foley retired after last season.) Olczyk will continue to cover games nationally for TNT. Other details about a deal with Seattle have not been released yet.

Drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 1984, the hometown player scored 180 points in the first three seasons he played in the league. He returned to play the final two seasons of his career in Chicago after stints with the Leafs, Jets, Rangers, Kings, and Penguins.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The summer of wheeling and dealing continues for the Pittsburgh Penguins as general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has put his fingerprints all over the roster. It was only a matter of time before changes were after a few seasons of disappointment. With a revamped blue line and some legendary pieces locked up long-term, look for the Penguins to continue to tinker throughout the summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Avalanche Can Trade These 3 Players to Fit Kadri’s Contract

The NHL is one week removed from the start of the 2022 Free Agency period, but several big names including Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg remain unsigned. Although the Colorado Avalanche likely wrote off a Kadri return due to the massive salary he could command on the open market, re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions is no longer a remote possibility. Several other free-agent centers have already inked commitments, quickly drying up what was expected to be a lush market for the 31-year-old pivot after a spectacular 2021-22 campaign.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Latest on Rumors Oilers Pursuing Patrick Kane Trade

Something interesting is happening when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. For some reason, the two teams are being linked in trade talks, all with speculation that forward Patrick Kane might be on Edmonton’s radar. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now has mentioned the idea a couple of times on his show, throwing out theories that Arizona could get involved and retain salary and asking what it might cost to make this deal work, while sports betting site Sportsbetting.ag actually has the Oilers edging out Colorado in term of odds to land Kane in a deal this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Kings, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers making obvious mistake with Tom Brady heading into 2022 season

The Buccaneers look like they are going to miss the chance to put Tom Brady on the field as their quarterback wearing one of the best jerseys in sports. In the grand scheme of things, the Buccaneers moving away from the all-time great creamsicle jerseys in favor of anything else was one of the worst decisions made by the team that was not directly related to winning and losing.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ NBA Finals comments

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals. Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team and credited that, along with their past Finals experience, for their success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Olczyk
NHL

Jeffrey dies at 81, won Stanley Cup with Maple Leafs in 1967

Larry Jeffrey defied the predictions of doctors and confounded his critics, battling incredibly long odds to carve out an eight-season NHL career, crowned by a Stanley Cup championship with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1967. Jeffrey died Monday at age 81. An almost indestructible forward, Jeffrey played 368 regular-season games...
NHL
Yardbarker

Shane Wright’s Interviews Reportedly Led to NHL Draft Fall

In the weeks going into the 2022 NHL Draft, prospect Shane Wright was projected to be the first-overall pick. It was paraded all over NHL Network when the draft lottery was held, and the media held up his credentials over all the sports networks. When the Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery and got the first selection, it seemed straightforward: Wright was going to be a Hab. Wright stated, “Montreal is where I want to go; it’s where I want to be.” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes noted that he was impressed by him. It was simple until it wasn’t.
NHL
ClutchPoints

The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar

Juan Soto is expected to be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals superstar reportedly turned down a massive extension offer from the ball club which has led many to believe he will be traded. Naturally, big market teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees are already linked to him. But […] The post The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#Leafs#Jets#The Chicago Sun Times#Waddleandsilvy#Espn#Tnt
Yardbarker

2 Flyers That Need to Be Traded Before the 2022-23 Season

Before the 2022-23 season starts, the Philadelphia Flyers must commit to doing what is best for the franchise moving forward. After a frustrating free agency period in which management passed on star forward Johnny Gaudreau, fans were left questioning the current state of the organization. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher seems to be leading the franchise to a point of no return, but that can all change if he makes a commitment to turning things around. Following free agency, he met with the media to discuss the plan for the team heading into the next season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ 4 Best Options to Replace Eddie Olczyk as TV Analyst

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ teardown this summer hasn’t just been limited to the on-ice product. On Monday, the team lost one of its most beloved faces, as former player Eddie Olczyk stepped down from his role as TV game analyst. After 16 seasons in the booth, Olczyk and the Blackhawks couldn’t agree on a new contract, which expired on June 30. He is reportedly set to join the Seattle Kraken’s broadcast team, where his brother, Ricky Olczyk, is an assistant general manager (GM) (from ‘Eddie Olczyk joining Kraken’s TV broadcast team,’ The Seattle Times, 07/18/22).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams on U.S. Open entry list

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are on the official U.S. Open entry list revealed Wednesday, but Djokovic's chances of playing are still remote. Djokovic is unvaccinated and reiterated after winning Wimbledon earlier this month that he doesn't intend to get the vaccine. Current United States restrictions would prevent him from entering the country.
TENNIS
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy