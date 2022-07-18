NHL player-turn-analyst Eddie Olczyk joining Kraken broadcast team

Chicago Blackhawks TV analyst Eddie Olczyk Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Olczyk couldn't reach an agreement with the team on a contract extension.

"We just could not come to terms on a contract, and I have stepped away," Olczyk told the publication. "There’s great disappointment, but this was my decision. In negotiations, sometimes you can’t come to terms, and that's what happened here."

While Olczyk maintains that the decision was solely his, the Chicago native and former Blackhawks centerman had trouble holding back his disappointment on Monday.

Olczyk is just the most recent big name to leave the Blackhawks as the entire organization tries to rebuild after seasons of on-ice disappointment and off-ice scandal. (On the broadcast side, long-time play-by-play voice Pat Foley retired after last season.) Olczyk will continue to cover games nationally for TNT. Other details about a deal with Seattle have not been released yet.

Drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 1984, the hometown player scored 180 points in the first three seasons he played in the league. He returned to play the final two seasons of his career in Chicago after stints with the Leafs, Jets, Rangers, Kings, and Penguins.