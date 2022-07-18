Vegetation fire breaks out in Oceanside

Firefighters stopped a 2-acre fire that sparked near Cowles Mountain in the Del Cerro neighborhood Friday. The blaze was reported sometime before noon Friday and prompted crews to shut down Navajo Road near Margerum Avenue. Fire officials said the fire started very close to homes but burned away from them....
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A house fire in a desert community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County displaced two people Thursday. The non-injury blaze in the 3100 block of Slice Court in Borrego Springs erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Ramona was halted at 3 acres, officials said. The blaze ignited shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Voorhees Lane and Highland Valley Road in eastern San Diego County, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said in an email. Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire from above and limit the spread to only a small area.
In the sunny weather of July, going around downtown Oceanside can seem tiring for those who do not seek to walk for long periods of time. The gO’side shuttles have been provided by the community of Oceanside to allow quick transportation to visitors, tourists, and residents all throughout downtown Oceanside. The shuttles are open from Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m until 10 p.m, bringing about 12 hours of transportation to those who want to go around Oceanside without the inferences.
Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday evening were investigating the death of a person in an East County city, calling it “suspicious.”. The incident happened in the 7800 block of Barton Drive in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol units responded to the...
SAN DIEGO – An occupant of an Oak Park home was displaced Tuesday when a fire broke out in the property’s subfloor, firefighters said. About 6:15 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home located at 5312 Kalmia St., north of state Route 94, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident fact sheet shows. The occupant came home and reported seeing smoke inside, ultimately deciding to evacuate on their own.
A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
An historic building in the heart of downtown Oceanside with a multi-faceted and very productive past is seeing new life as a 10-room hotel. hotel is one of three surviving brick buildings constructed during the late 19th century in Oceanside. While keeping much of the charm and character that has...
A Chula Vista couple has been doing its parts to help save water and have been recognized b their efforts. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. Annually, San Diego County water agencies...
SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and badly hurt Wednesday after her dog pulled her into a North Park street while on a walk, police said. About 9 p.m., the 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound across 4400 Illinois St. when she was hit by a 61-year-old driver in a southbound 2003 BMW Z4, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old woman walking her dog suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a BMW in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 4400 block of Illinois Street...
The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information after a Julian area man who went out for his regular walk Monday and never returned. Terry Hughes, 76, was wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a bottle filled with water, when he left his Pine Hills home for a walk Monday, around 4 p.m. His wife Constance Hughes says she had been planning to walk with him and her sister.
