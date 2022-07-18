Vegetation fire breaks out in Oceanside

In the sunny weather of July, going around downtown Oceanside can seem tiring for those who do not seek to walk for long periods of time. The gO’side shuttles have been provided by the community of Oceanside to allow quick transportation to visitors, tourists, and residents all throughout downtown Oceanside. The shuttles are open from Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m until 10 p.m, bringing about 12 hours of transportation to those who want to go around Oceanside without the inferences.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO