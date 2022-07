UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is recommending firing police chief Pete Arredondo, according to the Associated Press. The Uvalde school board is set to hold a special meeting Saturday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation to fire police Chief Pete Arredondo. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

