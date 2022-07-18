Investigation finds USU airplane crashed during 'spin training'

I recently came up to Logan for my grandfathers funeral, on our way to the cemetery we were behind the hearse. I’ma from the Uintah Basin and we have the same respect for the hearse as we do an ambulance we pull to the side of the road and let the line pass. I was honestly so shocked when the same respect wasn't given here. Cars would cut through the line the whole way to the cemetery. I've never felt more disrespect in my life. This is not something I'm used to. I had no idea that respect for the dead wasn't a thing here, and I personally feel like this needs to be changed.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO