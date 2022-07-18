ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, UT

Investigation finds USU airplane crashed during 'spin training'

By Kerry Bringhurst Utah Public Radio
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah State University aviation instructor and his student were...

kslnewsradio.com

Update: Negotiation in Woods Cross has ended, police say

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Police have been negotiating with a man being investigated for child sex abuse. They say he has barricaded himself inside a Woods Cross home located at 1250 W. 1200 S.. The negotiation began Friday and has carried on for a few hours. South Davis County...
WOODS CROSS, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest man accused of fleeing to California after hitting, killing pedestrian in Utah

CLEARFIELD — A man who police say fled to California after hitting and killing a pedestrian last year was arrested this week by U.S. marshals. Leonardo Jesus Duran Jr., 34, was charged in 2nd District Court with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and obstructing justice, third-degree felonies, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.
CLEARFIELD, UT
kjzz.com

Multiple people hospitalized after armed home invasion suspect sets house on fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say a man broke into a house in Davis County, assaulted the people who live there, and then set the house on fire using gasoline. This happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday at 329 East 1825 North in Centerville, just west of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. The incident sent two people and the suspect to the hospital.
CENTERVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Funeral procession disrespect shameful

I recently came up to Logan for my grandfathers funeral, on our way to the cemetery we were behind the hearse. I’ma from the Uintah Basin and we have the same respect for the hearse as we do an ambulance we pull to the side of the road and let the line pass. I was honestly so shocked when the same respect wasn't given here. Cars would cut through the line the whole way to the cemetery. I've never felt more disrespect in my life. This is not something I'm used to. I had no idea that respect for the dead wasn't a thing here, and I personally feel like this needs to be changed.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

From the editor

Two items of Logan news in recent days made me wince. The first revolved around a Facebook post by Logan Police, which read in part:. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Cookies in court: Crumbl competitors respond to lawsuits

Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors. It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

'No one left behind': Preston South Stake heads to Wyoming for Trek

Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Preston South Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day. Under the direction of the Preston South Stake Young Men’s President and Stake High Councilman, James Frankman, and his wife, Xochithl, of the Weston 1st Ward, with the theme “No One Left Behind,” it takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity as the reenactment of the Pioneer Trek.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sharp Shooters to meet July 27

The next Sharp Shooters Camera Club meeting will be on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. This will be another Zoom meeting by emailed invitation. There will be a review of photos from a “horse” assignment and Dean and Christine Lake will show photos of their trip to Costa Rica. The meeting in August will be an annual picnic.
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

All-Valley Boys Lacrosse: Christensen was a game changer for Wolves

NORTH LOGAN — Scoring a golden goal in overtime in a state championship game is something most lacrosse players only dream about, but it was a reality for Green Canyon’s Weston Christensen. The junior scooped up a ground ball 20-or-so seconds into overtime, sprinted 30-plus yards and fired...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Weston man wins $160,400 in Idaho Lottery

Randy Jacobson, of Weston, is a regular Idaho Lottery Draw Game player who won $160,400 playing his favorite game, Idaho Cash. “You get two plays for $1,” said Jacobson. “It has great odds and is only played in Idaho.”
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Franklin Stake Trek: A real pioneering experience

Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Franklin Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day. Franklin Stake Trek Masters, Troy and Jennifer Larson, agreed that the 2022 Franklin Stake Trek was a real ‘pioneering’ experience. This year the Franklin Stake Presidency asked the Larsons’ Trek Committee to...
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past — July 20, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Wight, Mary Jo Chadwick

Mary Jo Chadwick Wight passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, July 18, 2022. A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton. The funeral will be at noon Saturday, July 23, with a viewing beforehand 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 2620 West 6980 North, Honeyville. A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
TREMONTON, UT

