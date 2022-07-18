Bettie Jo Bernard Hartig

MACON, Mo.- When it comes to a child's safety, parents will do anything for their kids. But one thing that is constantly overlooked is the importance of car and booster seats at a young age. According to the NHTSA, every 25 seconds a child under 14 is involved in a crash while riding in a passenger vehicle. These seats provide critical protection for children involved in an accident. Yet, car crashes proceed to being the number one cause of death of children between the ages of one and thirteen.

MACON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO