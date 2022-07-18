ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Catharine, MO

Bettie Jo Bernard Hartig

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettie Jo Bernard Hartig passed away peacefully Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her daughter’s home in St. Catharine, MO. Bettie was born at home in Taylor, TX and grew up in the Waco area of TX. She was proud of her first “real” job at Amicable Life Insurance Co. in Houston...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch

Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch, age 92, and resident of Braymer, Missouri, went into the outstretched hands of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her son’s residence in Cowgill, Missouri. On August 31, 1929, Gina was born the daughter of Charley...
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Doris Jean England

Doris Jean England, 69, formerly of Carrollton died July 14. Graveside memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Carroll Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Alan Wayne Benner

Alan Wayne Benner, 71, of Salisbury, MO, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Alan was born May 28, 1951 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Wayne Ellis and Harriett June (Huff) Benner. He married Linda Vasser on August 31, 1974 at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Salisbury, MO.
SALISBURY, MO
KMZU

Betty Jean Tarwater

Betty Jean Tarwater - age 84 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Valley Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

Court records list several molestation charges against Polo man

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO - A resident of Polo is accused of child molestation from 2017, according to court documents filed Thursday in Caldwell County. A warrant was issued for Craig Mitchell setting bond at 100 thousand dollars cash only. Mitchell is charged with four counts of child molestation in the 2nd degree, and tampering with a witness.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Investigation into missing library laptop recovers drugs additionally

PRINCETON, MO - A woman is charged with stealing and drug possession in Mercer County. County deputies were reportedly sent to Princeton Library on reports of a stolen laptop. The sheriff's office says Judith Ann Worstel was seen on surveillance footage. Later, she was allegedly found in possession of the...
PRINCETON, MO
KMZU

Hedrick Family Care to offer In-School Video Visits to Chillicothe Schools

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (July 21, 2022) —Hedrick Family Care, in partnership with the Chillicothe R-II School District, will begin offering a new program this fall called In-School Video Visits to staff and students at all Chillicothe R-II schools, including Grand River Technical School. Through this program, one of Hedrick’s medical professionals will use specialized video equipment to evaluate and diagnose students and staff with sore throats, coughs, rashes, and other common acute ailments. The program is completely optional and is designed to help reduce the school time students and faculty members miss for health-related issues. Meanwhile, parents or guardians can get their children the care they need while missing less work.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

One mothers tragedy, may help another

MACON, Mo.- When it comes to a child's safety, parents will do anything for their kids. But one thing that is constantly overlooked is the importance of car and booster seats at a young age. According to the NHTSA, every 25 seconds a child under 14 is involved in a crash while riding in a passenger vehicle. These seats provide critical protection for children involved in an accident. Yet, car crashes proceed to being the number one cause of death of children between the ages of one and thirteen.
MACON, MO
KMZU

Saline County Commission meets Thursday

MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session on Thursday. The tentative agenda indicates approval of payment schedule and payroll. A new hire for the Sheriff’s Department to be approved. Visitor Lisa Thomas from the Saline County Health Department is scheduled to address the commission.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

2022 Kidder Festival back and better than ever

KIDDER, Mo.- The 2022 Kidder Festival is back again and with some new events. The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 29th to Saturday, July 30th. Coordinator, Erin Henderson, joins us to talk about the upcoming event, and what to look forward to. Henderson tells us that this festival has...
KIDDER, MO
KMZU

NTSB releases preliminary report of Chariton County train derailment

MENDON – The National Transportation Safety Board has publicized its preliminary investigation of the Amtrak train crash that killed four people near Mendon last month. The report says Amtrak and BNSF Railway have estimated the total cost of damage to be about $4 million. The report reiterated that the passenger train was carrying 270 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with a dump truck in the crossing on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue. The crossing was equipped with crossbucks and a stop sign on its right side. The dump truck approached the crossing from the south.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

