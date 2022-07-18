ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WITH VIDEO: Police seek trio for assault

By Deirdre Bardolf / Associate Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 57-year-old woman riding the bus Saturday evening was attacked by three young women who allegedly made anti-white comments and left her with a laceration to the head that required staples. The bus was headed southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard near Jamaica Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. when the three...

