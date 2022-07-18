ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say. The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.
LONGWOOD, FL
WDBO

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Child found dead, 2 hurt at home in Longwood, police say

Longwood police are investigating the death of a juvenile at a home early Thursday. Officers said they responded to a “suspicious incident” around 5:40 a.m. at a home on Highland Street. Police said a juvenile was found dead at the home and an adult and another juvenile were...
LONGWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Kentucky judge extends block of state's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state's two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry's ruling says there is “a substantial likelihood” that...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
WDBO

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. — (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming's largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles...
WYOMING STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy