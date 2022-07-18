City of Conroe to apply for grant for Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center project

Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. (Courtesy Envy Wine Room) Following months of closure due to a fire Feb. 22, Envy Wine Room will celebrate its grand reopening in Old Town Spring on Sept. 1. Located at 126 Midway St., Spring, Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. The business also features the Why Not Envy Me? boutique and gift shop, where customers can sip and shop. According to owners Brad and Effie Stees, the business will offer wine, food and boutique specials throughout September in celebration of its grand reopening. 281-528-9868. www.envywineroom.com.

SPRING, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO