Legends Trace is located off Birnham Woods Drive near the Grand Parkway. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Legends Trace is located in Spring in Montgomery County east of I-45 and north of the Grand Parkway. The neighborhood includes several ponds, parks, a splash pad and playgrounds. The neighborhood has access to downtown freeways and The Woodlands, and it is zoned to Conroe ISD. It is close to the shopping village of Old Town Spring and several areas where commercial growth is occurring.

