Fort Stockton volleyball tryouts set for Aug. 1-3

Body The cast of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” invites you to attend one of their performances which opens Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Street Theatre, 102 South Nelson Street. The play is presented by Fort Stockton Community Theatre, directed by Alice Duerksen, and sponsored in part by Edward Jones. It stars Penny Smith, Marcos Mendoza, Jordan Ward, Michael Shuttleworth, and Garrett Huckaby. Other performances that do not require a reservation are Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, July 28-30 at 7 p.m. Doors will be open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be paid for with cash or check at the door, adults $15, and 65 and older and students $10. Make plans to enjoy an evening of love and laughter. Courtesy photo of Vicki Mitchell.

FORT STOCKTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO