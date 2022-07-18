ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Miss Fort Stockton Contestants

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Ten Contestants competed in the 86th Annual Miss Fort Stockton pageant on...

Concepcion Carrasco

Concepcion Carrasco, also known as “Concha,” was born in Ocampo, Coahuila, Mexico on Dec. 9, 1934, to Luz and Bernardo Carrillo. She was the fifth of 16 children. She later married Raymundo Carrasco on April 30, 1955, in Coyame, Chihuahua, Mexico. They were married for 60 years until the passing of Raymundo in 2015. Together they had 12 children, 27 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
Quiroz named RGEC CEO

Theresa Y. Quiroz has been named Chief Executive Officer of Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., effective July 20, 2022. With her appointment, Quiroz becomes the seventh CEO in the 77-year-old Cooperative’s history, and the first woman to hold the position. Ms. Quiroz has served as Interim CEO since March 1, 2022. Prior to her appointment as Interim CEO, Quiroz was Chief Operating Officer (COO) for approximately five years. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, having held various positions at the Cooperative throughout her career of over 20 years.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
A reunion for the record books

Body On July 16, approximately 200 people gathered in Coyanosa at the newly constructed community center for the Coyanosa/Imperial Reunion. Vintage photos, decades of yearbooks/memorabilia, and decorations reflecting the history of the area filled the new structure. The reunion was the first of its kind since 1977 and was organized...
COYANOSA, TX
“Barefoot in the Park” opens tomorrow night

Body The cast of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” invites you to attend one of their performances which opens Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Street Theatre, 102 South Nelson Street. The play is presented by Fort Stockton Community Theatre, directed by Alice Duerksen, and sponsored in part by Edward Jones. It stars Penny Smith, Marcos Mendoza, Jordan Ward, Michael Shuttleworth, and Garrett Huckaby. Other performances that do not require a reservation are Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, July 28-30 at 7 p.m. Doors will be open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be paid for with cash or check at the door, adults $15, and 65 and older and students $10. Make plans to enjoy an evening of love and laughter. Courtesy photo of Vicki Mitchell.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
PCMH and FSISD combine efforts to get kids vaccinated

Body Pecos County Memorial Hospital and the Fort Stockton ISD are working together to get students vaccinated before school starts up again on Aug. 8. Each year parents attempt to register their children for school, and some find that their child is missing their required shots. This then causes the parent to scramble to get shots before school starts. Sometimes they can’t get into a doctor’s office until after school starts, and this means the student is not in class, and misses out on education until there is an updated shot record.
FORT STOCKTON, TX

