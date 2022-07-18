ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Marries Boyfriend Malcolm Mcrae In Courthouse Wedding: Report

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: (Photo: TNY/Capital Pictures / MEGA)

Anya Taylor-Joy is a married woman! The 26-year-old Queen’s Gambit star reportedly walked down the aisle with 27-year-old musician and actor Malcolm McRae in an “intimate courthouse wedding,” per Page Six. The pair sparked engagement rumors in June after Anya was seen rocking a diamond on her ring finger. According to Page Six, the newlyweds plan on having a more official wedding when Anya returns to America from filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, in Australia. HollywoodLife reached out to the actress’ representatives but did not immediately hear back. Neither Anya nor Malcolm have confirmed their marriage themselves at the time of this writing.

Anya and Malcolm have been together for at least one year, but very little is known about their relationship. They were first spotted in public together ahead of Anya’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig in May 2021. They were photographed holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV8Lv_0gk7PpTT00
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty (Photo: TNY/Capital Pictures / MEGA)

The first comment the New Mutants star made about her relationship came in April during her cover interview for British Vogue, during which she called Malcolm her “hobby.” She added, “He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.” The pair made their red carpet debut in February at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Secret Celebrity Weddings: Will Forte, Anna Faris & More Stars Who Tied The Knot In Private Ceremonies

Anya and Malcolm have also shared very far and few in-between Instagram snapshots of each other. In July 2021, Malcolm posted a photo of his now-wife in front of a brightly colored purple and blue ombre background and wrote, “I’m besotted.” In October of that year, he posted a selfie of himself and Anya holding hands and declared he’s “extremely happy.” Following their red carpet debut, he shared a throwback photo of the couple at the Vanity Fair afterparty. “Don’t know why this Merry or Pippin lookin guy on the left is mean mugging but I’m f—king proud of this girl,” he sweetly captioned it.

Plus, for Valentine’s Day, Anya posted a black and white photo of her passionately smooching her man. She wore a black short wig and a black dress while Malcolm appeared to be wearing a fancy jacket. “We’re the same shape … Happy v day lovers,” she added as the caption.

#Wedding#Celebrity#Mad Max#Academy Awards#New Mutants#British
