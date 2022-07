Renowned music festival and rodeo Under the Big Sky returned to Whitefish this weekend, bringing in thousands of visitors, an eclectic array of musical artists and dozens of local vendors. Over three days, festival attendees enjoyed performances by big name artists like Shakey Graves, Lord Huron, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks, all while taking in the scenic landscape of Big Mountain Ranch. As the festival’s third iteration came back in full swing, Flathead Valley locals brought their own flavor to the event, sharing art, food, music and Montana hospitality with thousands of attendees.

