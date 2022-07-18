Back to Eden hosting Millennials Matter event

HENDERSON — With Henderson and Vance County leaders and residents working in recent weeks to address local gun violence and the area’s resulting image, Laurece and Kenneth Spellman have decided to make their own contribution, joining forces with a pair of local churches to host a Millennials Matter day.

The event will be hosted 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24 on the Spellmans’ Back to Eden property at 451 Satterwhite Point Road in conjunction with Mount Zion Christian Church and Rock of Prayer and Deliverance Church.

“We’re trying to bring the youth in Vance County together on a positive note,” Kenneth Spellman said. “So a couple of churches and Back to Eden have combined to have an event to inspire and encourage the youth to get on the right track.”

Speakers are slated to include Yuri Hinton, Shay Hargrove, Jose Hargrove, Melvin Harris, Crystal Rice, and Grant Evans with music from Leah Hinton, Thomas Henderson, the Mount Zion Christian Church Choir, and the Rock of Prayer Praise Team. Praise dancer Dazion Alston will also be featured.

People between the ages of 25 and 40 are the target demographic, but so too are younger generations.

The reason why millennials are the focus of the outreach is because in many cases, today’s juveniles are parented by millennials, Kenneth Spellman explained.

“They’re the ones that are going to have to start talking to their kids,” Kenneth Spellman said, “talking to their young people because that’s the generation of the future.”

Spellman credited his wife Laurece for the vision of organizing the event, which is designed to promote positive alternatives in life.

Kenneth Spellman, a Southeastern Virginia native, dedicated a number of years of his life to — and developed a reputation for — helping reform the lives of the incarcerated, while he was behind bars himself.

His outreach continues.

“What we’re doing from a Christian perspective,” Kenneth Spellman said, “is we’re offering a hand out to show them and to talk to them about a better way.”