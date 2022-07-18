ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Local grocery stores dealing with inflation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. And that means all shoppers are feeling the pinch in the checkout line. Groceries now cost about 12% more than they did a year ago. No one is happy about paying more,...

KSLA

SporTran has begun rehabilitation on Sun Furniture building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the asbestos removal, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehab of the Sun Furniture building. In 2018 SporTran bought the Sun Furniture building to serve as a resource center, but then COVID-19 slowed their plans and then finally resumed in 2021. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?

We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Greenwood, LA
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Kerrigan Advisors Represents Holmes Auto Family in Sale of Shreveport, Louisiana Group of Five Dealerships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Shreveport, Louisiana-based Holmes Auto Family in the sale of Holmes Honda Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City, among the highest volume dealerships in Louisiana, to Houston, Texas-based Community Auto Group, and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Shreveport, Jaguar Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars of Shreveport to Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI). The sale of the Holmes group marks the 160th dealership sale led by the Kerrigan Advisors team since its founding in 2015. Kerrigan Advisors, which focuses exclusively on sell-side representation, is the most active sell-side advisor on the highest value transactions in the auto retail industry and has advised on the sale of 17 Honda dealerships and 29 multi-dealership transactions since 2015.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Q&A: Myths & facts of air conditioning units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homeowners are working hard to find ways to get the most out of their A/C units, while worrying if the machines will last through the summer months. Ben Axsom with Southern Air Heating and Cooling joined KSLA for a Q&A on the myths and facts surrounding air conditioning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

The 5 Best Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City

Sometimes we need to be reminded about the great things we have to do right here in Shreveport-Bossier City!. As a community, we tend to complain that there's nothing to do. Nothing could be further from the truth! We have a ton of attractions and things to do in Shreveport-Bossier, you just might have to look around with new eyes. Where do you take friends or family when they're in from out of town visiting? When was the last time you visited those spots? Let me guess. It was the last time you were entertaining someone from out of town! lol.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving complaints, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted an investigation into 32 businesses for selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers. Out of the 32 businesses checked, 14 had violations. This resulted in 14 arrests. Businesses & arrests. Triple J...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Aquarium gears up for shark week and camp aqua next week

SHREVEPORT, La. What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts all about sharks during Shark Week, Sunday July 24 - 31 at the Shreveport Aquarium. The aquarium’s annual week-long Shark Week event coincides with the popular Discovery Channel’s Shark Week,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Hilarious Shreveport Version of ‘You Know You’re Old When…’

If you grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, then you know there were some things we experienced as kids that were unique to our area. Whether it was a birthday party at Hamel's Amusement Park or a trip with the family to Pancho's, there were certain places and businesses that we all knew and loved. A while back, I saw #YouKnowYoureOldWhen trending online and thought it might be fun to revisit it, Shreveport style!
SHREVEPORT, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Shreveport-Bossier & Beyond Back-To-School Give-Away Guide

Hard to believe, but the first day of school for kids in the Shreveport - Bossier City area is coming up FAST!. Looking for school calendars in and around our area? Check out our Back To School Guide with sections for each school district containing calendars, handbook links, supply links, uniforms and MORE!
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Webster Parish animal rescue to hold fund-raising event

SPRINGHILL, La. – Have fun while helping to raise funds for animal rescue. That’s the goal of bingo night Saturday at the Civic Center. LaMa Animal Rescue is holding the annual fund-raising event to pay costs associated with its rescue organization. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Participants can...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Pet of the Week: Mia

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Mia is our Pet of the Week from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS). Mia is roughly two years old, and she’s a domestic, short-haired tabby. Kim Warren joins us in studio to tell us more about Mia and how we can easily adopt local pets. For...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

After months of renovations, David Raines Community Health Center reopens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of renovations, the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport held a grand reopening ceremony Thursday, July 21. The federally-qualified health center provides healthcare services to underserved, low-income, and insured residents, and has been doing so for decades. Eight such community clinics operate in Caddo Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Area Businesses Cited for Illegal Sales

More than 30 businesses in the Shreveport area were checked by Caddo deputies for possible violation of laws on sales of alcohol and tobacco to juveniles. Several businesses were found in violation and 14 people were arrested in the sting operation. Arrests Made at These Businesses:. Triple J Travel Plaza....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

14 arrested in Caddo Parish alcohol, tobacco sales sting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Police on the Hunt for Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the female pictured here. On 7/16/2022 the female entered to Office Depot located on Airline Dr in Bossier City. While inside the store she stole a Laptop Computer valued at $514.00. Anyone with information who...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

4th annual Friends in Unity Back to School Citywide Kickback

SHREVEPORT, La - The 4th annual Friends in Unity Back to School Citywide Kickback will be held Saturday at J.S. Clark Elementary School in Shreveport. The event is put on by Craig Johnson, founder of Craig Events. The kickback is free to the public and will offer a giveaway of 500 backpacks with school supplies, free food, haircuts, hairdos, face painting and much more.
SHREVEPORT, LA

