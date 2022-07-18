ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Local Athlete Gets Drafted for Major League Baseball

By Ken Peiffer
 4 days ago
A Dubuque native is pursuing his dream to play baseball in the Major Leagues. Tommy Specht who recently graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the 169th pick in the 6th round of today's Major League Draft. Specht at 6-foot 3 and...

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

