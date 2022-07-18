ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Missing Attorney Located Deceased In His Vehicle

On Monday, detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department responded to Lake Regional Hospital where they located missing local attorney Brian Byrd’s black Lexus....

Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrests for July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 68-year-old Pamela J. Price of Warsaw at 6:38 p.m. Monday in Benton County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. Price was taken to the Benton County Jail, where she was booked and released.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) 16 -year-old Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick, the third teenager accused of being involved in a deadly Columbia shooting was charged as an adult Friday morning. An adult certification hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse. Police believe the Williams Patrick was involved in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Aubry The post Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
kjluradio.com

Eldon man charged with assaulting detective in Dallas County

An Eldon man is facing charges in Dallas County after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a detective. Dakota McComb, 23, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. The trail to McComb started Sunday night, when a Dallas County deputy...
ELDON, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For July 22, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of July 16th, Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver in the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Witnesses provided updated locations as the suspect drove across town. Officers made contact with him at his address. The driver provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Yeison Lopez Tello, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT DUE IN COURT

A Sedalia woman charged with multiple felonies after authorities responded to the report of shots fired on May 17 is due in court. A Sedalia Police report says officers responded to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, and a 57-year-old man told authorities he had been shot at multiple times by another person he knew.
SEDALIA, MO
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Motorcycle Crash Kills Centralia Man, Injures Woman

A motorcycle crash killed one man and injured a woman Saturday in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old William E. Nichols of Centralia, was on Route B, 68 feet north of Osage Bend Road (south of Jeff City) around 2 p.m., when the driver was navigating a curve at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway on the left side, struck a ditch, and became airborne, Nichols and his rider, 51-year-old Melinda J. Swanson, also of Centralia, were ejected from the bike and struck a fence line.
CENTRALIA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about eight days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Bicyclist injured when struck by SUV near I-70

A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Route Z Southbound at I-70, Wednesday morning, said Missouri State Highway Patrol. John Paulsell, 30, was driving a Ford Escape when his vehicle collided with a bicycle ridden by Christeen Ingalls, 47, state police said. Ingalls was transported to University Hospital in...
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

18 Individuals Indicted for Southwest Missouri Meth Operation

18 individuals in and around Southwest Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. According to the Department of Justice, officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms. The federal indictment charges each of the 18 defendants with...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED AFTER REPORTED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT DUE IN COURT

A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
KMZU

Two accused of meth possession post bond

TIPTON, MO - Two residents posted surety bond Monday after arrest last week on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. Moniteau County Sheriff says investigation during a traffic stop in Tipton for speeding showed the occupants, Kendall Stark, and Kyra Hankey, were on supervised probation or parole for drug offenses. A search of the vehicle led to recovery of methamphetamine.
TIPTON, MO
