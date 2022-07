FRIDAY, July 22 – A group of 119 residents of the Groesbeck neighborhood in Lansing Township are asking for the area to be annexed by the city of Lansing. “Our friends and neighbors in this small portion of Lansing Township have asked for an election and I support their right to have a say in their local government,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wrote in a letter to the Lansing City Council yesterday.

LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO