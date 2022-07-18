ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pete Alonso's 10 steps to winning a Home Run Derby, via Jeff Passan

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zYuv_0gk71DTi00

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will look to become the first player in history to win three consecutive home run derby events.

Alonso is just the third player in MLB history to win back-to-back Home Run Derby events after taking home the 2019 and 2021 trophies; the 2020 derby was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yoenis Cespedes (2013 & 2014) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998 & 1999) are the only other players since the event’s inception in 1985 to win back-to-back events.

Alonso will take on Braves’ right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round of this year’s tournament in a battle of NL East foes. Alonso recently sat down with ESPN’s Jeff Passan and revealed to him the 10-step plan he has to winning the derby. The comments after each rule come from yours truly.

  1. Hydrate Like Crazy
  2. It seems like an obvious one but when you’re out there swinging a bat 200 times, hydrating might seem like a good idea.
  1. Get Moral Support
  2. Part of the fun of the HR derby is seeing the competitors and their support groups hanging around in front of the dugouts.
  1. The Opponent Doesn’t Matter
  2. If you think about it, you’re really only competing with yourself.
  1. Find the Right Pitcher
  2. Every kid grows up wanting to have his dad throw him baseballs at the HR derby.
  1. Know Your Zone
  2. The benefit of having a good pitcher is that they know exactly where to throw the ball. You want to highlight your positives and hide your negatives.
  1. Stick to Your Swing
  2. Routine. Routine. Routine.
  1. Use your Timeouts Smartly
  2. You want to make sure that you’re as fresh as possible throughout the round.
  1. Let Your Emotions Out
  2. It’s important to take everything in, but it’s also important to stay focused so you can do your best.
  1. Hit Tanks
  2. Like Uncle Rico, but with a baseball bat.
  1. Have A Blast
  1. What is an exhibition mid-summer tradition if it’s not fun?

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Red Sox gave up an astonishing inside-the-park grand slam on Raimel Tapia’s routine pop-up

On Friday night, the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park in their first game since the All-Star break. After losing 10 of their last 14 games to the Rays and Yankees, Boston had a chance to redeem themselves against another AL East Rival — the Blue Jays (-1.5). With current “ace” Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, they should’ve been in an excellent position for redemption.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Bonilla’s infamous contract is up for auction, but no, you won’t also get an annual $1.19 million payday

Bobby Bonilla, the patron saint of getting paid to do nothing, has one of the greatest contracts in baseball history. Thanks to a horrible bet by the New York Mets’ front office, and the Wilpons severely misplaced trust in Bernie Madoff, every July 1 Bonilla collects a paycheck of $1,193,248.00 despite having officially retired in 2001. He’ll continue to receive those checks every year through 2036—when he’s 73 years old.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn basketball player re-signed by NBA team to two-way contract

A former Auburn Tiger and second-round NBA draft pick has been re-signed to his NBA team. Sharife Cooper, who played for Auburn during the 2020-21 season before declaring for the draft, was re-signed by the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA on a two-way contract on Friday. In the NBA, a two-way contract stipulates that a player can play 50 of a team’s 82 games and is paid a flat rate equal to half of the league minimum with no guarantees. Due to the nature of a two-way contract, it’s likely that Cooper will spend some time with the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy