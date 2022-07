Breezy and cooler today with gusts 20-25 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, Mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. An upper-level trough triggered a few stray thunderstorms early this morning from the northern Blues to just south of Spokane. These showers and storms are now moving east into the panhandle of Idaho and western Montana. Modified marine air will spill over the Cascades today behind the exiting trough. This will cause the temperatures to drop to near normal and produce gusts between 20-35 mph with the strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley. Once again expect elevated fire danger due to the dry and windy conditions. Winds decrease tomorrow and temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the low-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO