ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Developers present single-family, multifamily developments proposed in Montgomery

By Peyton MacKenzie
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago

During a regular meeting July 12, Montgomery City Council members discussed a possible single-family development that would add 329 homes, and the council approved development and annexation agreements for a proposed 33-acre multifamily residential development slated outside the city. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a regular meeting July...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery juggle lot size, affordability demands

The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26, a move representatives of the development community said is likely to raise the cost of buying a home in the city.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Business
Montgomery, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Montgomery, TX
Real Estate
Montgomery, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery City Council#Pulte Homes#Nantucket Housing#Hcr Ventures#Pizza Shack
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia ISD approves 2% staff raise for FY 2022-23, discusses adding $2M to bond proposal for school security

The Magnolia ISD school board approved a 2022-23 compensation plan on July 11. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved its compensation plan on July 11 for the upcoming school year that includes a 2% raise for professional staff and discussed adding $2 million to its bond proposal, which previously was recommended to be $230 million.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1097 widening 59% complete in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) 1. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive, a project that was 59% complete as of a June 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The project will widen FM 1097 from two lanes to four lanes with a continuous left-turn lane. It is a continuation of another TxDOT widening project between I-45 and Anderson Road, which was complete pending a final inspection as of June.
WILLIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Community Impact Houston

Harris County commissioners initiate community engagement for potential $1.2B bond in November

Commissioners discussed further steps on a potential bond election in November at their July 19 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to begin community engagement for a potential $1.2 billion bond issue in November at their July 19 court meeting. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD postpones July 19 board meeting

Conroe ISD has postponed its July 19 meeting to Aug. 2 due to a quorum of members unable to be present. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees has postponed its July 19 regular meeting due to the lack of a quorum, which is the minimum number of members required to be present for a meeting. The postponed meeting is now scheduled to take place on Aug. 2.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

$550M Katy Freeway TxDOT project to span three area counties

The planned TxDOT project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels) A $550 million proposed project to widen about 13 miles of the Katy Freeway, also known as I-10, is one step closer. The planned project will start at FM 359 in Waller County, passing through Fort Bend County and end at Mason Road in Harris County.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy