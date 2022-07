The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram. "The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO