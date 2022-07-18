ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A New Technology Could Help Solve a DNA Mystery

By Weill Cornell Medicine
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human genome’s inner workings could be revealed through new Cornell-developed technology. Researchers from Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Weill Cornell Medicine, and the New York Genome Center have created a new technique to evaluate the three-dimensional structure of the human DNA, or how the genome folds, on a massive scale. The genome...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

