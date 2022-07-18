Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Sues Biden Over His Abortion Order!

(WBAP/KLIF) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 19 cents less than on this day last week and is $1.12 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.44, which is 16 cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.28 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

