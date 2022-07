Young Passenger Ejected and Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on Olive Avenue. Arizona Police responded to the scene near Olive Avenue around 6:30 p.m., on July 6th. According to reports, Ballesteros was a passenger inside the pickup-truck being driven by his girlfriend when the couple got into an argument. Ballesteros then pulled the steering wheel and caused her to lose control.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO