Minneapolis, MN

Twins draft shortstop with 8th overall pick in draft

By Jeff Roberts
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFYR) - With the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Brooks Lee...

www.keyc.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Twins agree to terms with No. 8 overall pick Brooks Lee

The Twins are in agreement with first-round pick Brooks Lee, reports Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily. The former Cal Poly star will receive a $5.675M signing bonus. Lee, 21, fell to the Twins at eighth overall on Sunday, a bit of a surprise. He placed among the draft’s top six prospects in the estimation of Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. All but ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel slotted Lee as the top college prospect in the class (McDaniel had him second behind Kevin Parada), with unanimous praise for his hit tool projection. Baseball America suggests the switch-hitting infielder could develop into a plus-plus hitter (a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale) at his peak. Other outlets weren’t quite so bullish, but they all project him as an above-average hitter at minimum while raving about his awareness of the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MountaineerMaven

Victor Scott Drafted by the Cardinals

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals selected West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott in the fifth round (pick 157) of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Scott broke the WVU program record in stolen bases last season with a Big 12 Conference-high 38 stolen bases while also hitting a team-best 47 RBI's and setting career-highs in batting average (.278), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.454) and doubles (17).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Randleman High School catcher Brooks Brannon with ninth-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 279th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected Randleman High School (N.C.) catcher Brooks Brannon. Brannon, 18, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 155 prospect in this year’s draft class. The right-handed hitting backstop is currently committed to play college baseball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
RANDLEMAN, NC
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Select UCLA Pitcher Max Rajcic in 6th Round of MLB Draft

The Bruins’ pitching factory has churned out another draft pick under coach John Savage. The St. Louis Cardinals have selected UCLA baseball sophomore pitcher Max Rajcic with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Rajcic was the first Bruin to be selected, although UCLA commits pitcher Ian Ritchie Jr., infielder Christopher Paciolla and outfielder Payton Brennan were selected before Rajcic came off the board.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Copperas Cove High School shortstop Travis Sanders with 14th-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 429th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected Copperas Cove High School shortstop Travis Sanders. Sanders, 18, is not regarded by Baseball America as one of the top infield prospects in this year’s draft class. The right-handed hitter is currently committed to play college baseball at Texas Tech University.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

