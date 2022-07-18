One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a possible overdose death reported in Cook Park Sunday evening. A Police Spokesperson said officers were called to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. by a man who was there with a 39-year-old female friend. The man said he went to check on her after she had been in a restroom for a long time and noticed she was not breathing.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO