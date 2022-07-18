Two Lanes Closed Westbound on 17th Street, July 18 – August 5, 2022
Two lanes are currently closed with one lane open going westbound on 17th Street between Freeman Street and Baker Street in order to accommodate utility work in the area. The lane closures will be in place day and night for approximately three weeks.
Please use alternate routes or plan for possible delays since the lane closures will impact traffic flow. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.
