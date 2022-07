This past weekend on July 16th, Texas Tech hosted summer training camp for potential pom squad members. This camp is hosted each summer and is a chance for dancers to learn a variety of things through style combo, technique, and game-day classes. They also have a recruitment session so dancers can learn about what it looks like to be recruited for next year's team, and they can meet current members of the squad.

