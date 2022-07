For those who remember the summer of 1988, the Lizard Man is more than just a campfire story. Instead, it's a connection to a moment in time and the memories and people they associate with it. Take, for instance, former Lee County Sheriff Liston Truesdale, who is largely credited with making the Lizard Man a legend. His niece, Abbie Denny, cherishes the Lizard Man, because it preserves her uncle's legacy. Harry Elmore also joined this episode. Elmore's uncle is often tied to the sightings in 1988, and when he took over his family's restaurant, Harry and Harry Too, he embraced the story.

BISHOPVILLE, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO