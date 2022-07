BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County’s animal shelter is preparing for an influx of surrenders due to the recent flooding. According to the animal shelter, they’ve been overwhelmed due to the flood but were able to move animals to different shelters to help ease capacity. Currently, five dogs have been taken in by the shelter from people who have lost their homes due to flooding. The shelter told News Channel 11 they expect more animals as people scramble to find long-term housing.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO