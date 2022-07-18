Couple aims to overcome area poverty through Mosaic Family Zone

It’s that time again and the official months of summer are upon us. This means it’s also time for Dr. Carnel Smith’s, Annual Summer Football Camp. Beginning on Monday June 13, and for the rest of the week, the Football Camp will be in session at Scott High School. To help fund this project there was a stupendous fundraiser at the Trunk Social Club, which is located in north Toledo, out Stickney, on Friday night May 27, 2022. More than 150 people dropped in and out throughout the evening to contribute to the cause and enjoy the congenial atmosphere that was overflowing with old-school soul music, delicious eats, and Bulldog Fever! It was a happy crowd that was only completed when Dr. Carnel Smith and his wife, Celeste, arrived, that’s when the party really got started.

