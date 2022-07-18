ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-course lunch/dinner for three prices: University City Dining Days kick off this week

By James
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular local restaurant promotion, University City Dining Days, is returning this week. Beginning Thursday, July 21 and through the end of the month, West Philly residents and guests are invited to enjoy the diverse West Philly restaurant scene with a little less stress on their wallet....

