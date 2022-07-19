ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental evaluation for man who threatened Memphis shooting

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Monday ordered a mental evaluation for a man police said had planned a mass shooting of people leaving a rap concert in downtown Memphis.

Elijah Hyman went before a Shelby County judge on 30 charges of attempted murder and 30 more counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, court documents showed.

General Sessions Judge S. Ronald Lucchesi ordered Hyman held without bond. Lucchesi also ordered an evaluation to determine his mental condition at the time of the alleged crime and whether Hyman can participate in his own defense, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A police affidavit said Hyman was arrested early Saturday when he told police that he planned to shoot concertgoers leaving the FedExForum, located in the historic Beale Street entertainment district in Memphis. The Yo Gotti and Friends: Birthday Bash had taken place there on Friday night.

Police said Hyman was distraught over breaking up with his girlfriend. In his apartment, officers found a window facing the arena had been broken and there were binoculars and a rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition nearby, the affidavit said. The rifle had a magnifying scope and a suppressor attached to it, police said.

Hyman told police he wanted to “shoot as many people as he could. Just like on TV,” the affidavit said.

Leslie Ballin, Hyman’s lawyer, said Hyman contacted police for help.

“He was in crisis,” Ballin said, according to WREG-TV.

“He is going to stay in custody, he is not going to asked to be released on bond, “ Ballin said. ”That is for his safety and more importantly the safety of the community.”

