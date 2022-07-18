ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Olympic dreams, college and a life fulfilled | Hillary Wolf Saba

By Tiyana Hardney Vela
uccs.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillary Wolf Saba’s desires included a combination of medaling at the Games, obtaining her bachelor’s degree and, at one point in time, having a fulfilling acting career. She can cross all these items off her list of accomplishments, and she now strives for success as a wife, a mother and a...

communique.uccs.edu

livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Colorado Springs, CO, is a proud military city, an energetic college town and a place where world-class athletes come to train for the Olympics. Not only is it one of the best places to live in the U.S., but Colorado Springs is also one of the most scenic. Case in point: The southern Colorado city is at the foot of Pikes Peak, which is known as America’s Mountain and the summit that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to pen the words to “America the Beautiful.” Locals have easy access to countless outdoor amenities, from waterfall hikes to the crimson-hued Garden of the Gods. A high-altitude zoo, nearby cliff dwellings, and locally owned downtown restaurants and bars all offer opportunities for weekend fun. However, it isn’t all fun and games here. The city’s more than 495,000 residents also enjoy excellent job prospects, tons of higher education opportunities, lots of sunshine and an authentic community feel.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Treasurer wants to return $65 million to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Drive-in cinema in Colorado Springs to support the LGBTQ+ community

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities. Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Education
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
KKTV

Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman won $3 million thanks to a non-winning scratch ticket!. According to the Colorado Lottery, Teanna went to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo to collect a batch of scratch tickets on Wednesday. While turning in her tickets, she won big through the “second chance drawing” of a non-winning scratch ticket.
COLORADO STATE
Macaulay Culkin
FOX21News.com

‘It’s my turn to give back’: Change of Command at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Carson conducted a Change of Command Ceremony Tuesday morning. Colonel Nate Springer relinquished command of the garrison to Colonel Sean Brown. “Soldiers fight to come to Colorado Springs and Fort Carson when they’re looking at their next assignment in...
FORT CARSON, CO
#Colorado College#Sociology#Child Actor#Judo
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County July 14 Edition

James Robert Madrid, date of birth September 18, 2002 of Florissant, Colorado was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, weaving, reckless driving and speeding 40+. Bond was $3,000. JULY 6, 2022. David Todd Williamson, date of birth October 4, 1995 of Victor, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Lightning strikes in Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like. One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl/Moore: The Park Meadows Mall Ticket

The Republican candidate for Governor, Hiedi Heidi Ganahl, did more than lie to Coloradans with the announcement of her Lieutenant Governor choice. In selecting Centennial businessman Danny Moore to be her running mate, Ganahl undercut one of her regular attacks on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Ganahl often alleges —...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Springs Utilities sees an increase in solar power scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As solar panel installations are on the rise, Colorado Springs Utilities says solar power scams are increasing as well. The utility company says they are continuing to receive reports of people going door to door illegitimately claiming they're with Colorado Springs Utilities. "A lot of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

