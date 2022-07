A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.John F. Wood said he has the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt ’s seat.Wood said he’ll keep collecting signatures from registered voters to make sure he meets the threshold. The signatures still need to be certified by the Missouri secretary of state The deadline to submit signatures to run as an independent is Aug. 1.Wood's candidacy...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO