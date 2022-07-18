ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

OTS, Caltrans Release New “Slow the Fast Down” Education Campaign to Raise Awareness About the Dangers and Consequences of Speeding

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

With traffic deaths linked to speeding at crisis levels and rising, the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) today released a new “Slow the Fast Down” anti-speeding campaign that encourages drivers to follow the speed limit and recognize the dangers of speeding in an effort...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Food truck owner charged with pandemic relief fraud

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business who authorities say misused most of the $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funding he obtained by investing it in the stock market has been arrested, federal authorities said. Loc Vo, 55, faces a charge of wire fraud,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy