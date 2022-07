It is always a good sign when rival companies try to get a fries out of one another. A McDonald's restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri, started the bickering in mid-July, posting a message on its restaurant sign asking the nearby Dairy Queen whether the fast food restaurant was open to a "sign war." Dairy Queen responded with its own message, claiming it would but that it is "2 busy makin ice cream," a dig at how ice cream machines at McDonald's restaurants always seem to be broken, according to USA Today.

