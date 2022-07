Microsoft Excel is a great spreadsheet maker software. You can use it to manage data. When it comes to sorting data, you can sort it in increasing or decreasing order by using the Sort feature. There are some instances when the Sort feature fails. For example, if you want to reverse a list of candidates in Excel in reverse order, you cannot do so by using the Sort feature. If you do so, it will arrange the entire data in alphabetical order (from Z to A or from A to Z). In this case, you can use other methods to arrange a list in Excel in reverse order. In his article, we will show you all how to reverse a list in Excel.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO