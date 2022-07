The entire staff of a small North Carolina police department has resigned, citing the work environment created by the town’s manager, prompting the town to hold an emergency meeting in response to the mass departure.Josh Gibson, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, five officers, the town clerk, and the utilities clerk all submitted their two-week resignation on Wednesday afternoon, CBS 17 first reported.“I have put in my 2 weeks notice along with the whole police dept. Sharon Evans and Christy Thomas with the town of Kenly after 21 years of service,” Mr Gibson wrote in a...

