Hip Hostess Accessories Perfect for Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We may already be in the thick of backyard barbecue season, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s major deals (and 2-day shipping!), there’s no better time to break in some new outdoor furniture, decor, and essentials. Furnish your deck, add some character to your patio…whatever your outdoor oasis may need, Amazon’s got something to help you design your dream space. To make it easy, we’ve put together a list of our favorite outdoor furnishings and accessories on sale this Prime Day. Keep the season changes in mind as you shop, as well, and get ahead of shopping for fall and winter outdoor essentials while the deals are on.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO