Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Motorcyclist in critical condition following NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fire damages mobile homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames damaged two trailers at a Rochester mobile home park Friday. Firefighters were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road just before 4:30 pm. One unit had caught fire and the flames spread to a nearby mobile home. The Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, MN
2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
NICOLLET, MN
Two people thrown from motorcycle in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash last night in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, are hurt. The two were thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving lost control...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Man arrested at Rochester hotel on multiple felony warrants

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said the man tried to flee when they arrested him on warrants including drug and assault charges. Law Enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Baymont Inn on South Broadway around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They were there to arrest 34-year-old Randy Rocha on five felony warrants: 1st-degree controlled subtance crime, two counts of 2nd-degree controlled substance crime, one count of 3rd-degree controlled substance crime, and a 2nd-degree charge for assault with a dangerous weapon. .
ROCHESTER, MN
Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man sentenced for shooting at hunters in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man. Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Rochester Man Expected to Face Charges for Kicking Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested after he allegedly broke a cup over another man’s head and kicked a police officer. Rochester Police Lt. Tom Fuadskar says officers were called to the Salvation Army downtown around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a person being disorderly and physically aggressive with staff. Officers learned the subject, identified as 29-year-old Mahamad Abikar, dumped out his coffee before breaking the cup it was in over a staff member’s head.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rural Rochester Man Sentenced For Armed Confrontations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man has been sentenced to three years probation for a series of shootings on New Year's Day. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was also fined $500. He earlier admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of six counts of second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
1 injured after semi rollover crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized early Monday after a semi-trailer rollover crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Huppert, 60, of Durand, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys in Rochester. The semi he was driving was southbound on Highway 61 when it rolled...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
Rochester Police Arrest Man with Five Felony Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man and Woman Charged for Rochester Apartment Complex Break-ins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Minnesota residents are facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in a Rochester apartment complex and stealing coins from washing machines and dryers. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger and 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield breaking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
