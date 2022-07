If you live in Coopersburg borough, you might see some water that doesn’t look quite like it normally does when you’re washing dishes or running a bath in the coming days. From Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, the borough’s public works department will be flushing the borough’s water lines, opening the fire hydrants and water valves to clean the system and “to give the highest quality of water to all residents,” an automated voicemail message that was sent to borough residents said.

COOPERSBURG, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO