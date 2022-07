The 2nd Annual Dubbers Care Foundation Cornhole Tournament is coming to Missoula on Wednesday July 27th at 5:30pm at Ogren Park. If you want to play cornhole, have fun and help out a great cause then this is for you. We have all read the news about the lack of affordable housing in the country and in our own backyard here in Western Montana. The Dubbers Care Foundation was founded to help our community. According to the website where you can sign up for the tournament: "The Dubbers Care Foundation is a local charity with a mission to support Western Montana Families by offering housing assistance due to an emergency or financial crisis. From single fathers and mothers, to the elderly and veterans, and everyone in between- we aim to keep people housed. The current housing crisis has amplified the need in our community for housing support and our organization. The elevated demand on our resources has us needing our community member's support more than ever before. Our Foundation was formed in 2017 by Keller Williams Real Estate Agents. We are a volunteer run organization with a deep rooted desire to help support our community members in need."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO