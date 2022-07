Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest is heading to the Colorado Rockies after being selected at pick No. 266 in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday evening. Cumbest played in 49 games with 33 starts in 2021 and helped his team claim a national championship. He posted a .306 batting average with 37 hits, 21 RBIs and five home runs. The junior also drew nine walks and stole two bases. When it mattered most, Cumbest stepped up to the plate. He recorded an RBI in the team's opening victory over Texas in Omaha and strung together big hits and made key defensive plays to propel the team forward.

