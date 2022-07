HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 we saw in Howard is not a bad price right now.

