KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ) — Inmates leaving the Kewaunee County Jail are getting something more than their clothes and mail when they head back into the world. Jail staff will be offering at-risk released inmates Narcan, a nasal-spray drug used to counteract opioid overdoses. Sheriff Matt Joski says the first few weeks after release from jail are often the most unstable in an addicts life.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO