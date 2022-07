Reverend Donald Wayne Doggett, 72, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born to parents Otis David and Irma Elizabeth Doggett on December 27, 1949. He graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1967 and William Carey College in 1972. Donald served in the ministry for 35 years throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. He retired from the Memphis Area Transit Authority due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease. Donald enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved sports, but most especially, Tennessee football.

