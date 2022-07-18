ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Johnnie L. Smith

 4 days ago

Johnnie L. Smith, 86 of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. He was born Wednesday, November 6, 1935 in 4-mile, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on...

Bettie Sue Hinton

Bettie Sue Hinton, 88, of Laurel, MS passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Diamondhead, MS. She was born Thursday, March 29, 1934, in New London, Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pine Ridge Baptist Church on 220 Service Rd., Laurel, MS with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Bro. Brandon Wilson and Bro. Rick Moore will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL, MS
Paul Douglas Powell

Paul Douglas Powell, 68 of Ellisville, MS passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his residence in Ellisville, MS. He was born Friday, February 26, 1954, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville,...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Jerry Don Phillips

Jerry Don Phillips, 75 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, March 11, 1947, in Morton, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs Cemetery. Pastor John Bowen will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Velma Lee “Nanny” Sims

Velma Lee “Nanny” Sims, 93, of Laurel, MS passed away on July 18, 2022. Velma was born on December 7, 1928, to Troy and Anliza Horne in Kinly, North Carolina. Velma is survived by her son, Ronnie D. Sims (Theresa) of Sandersville, MS; daughters, Frances Cook (Bill) of Greenwood, South Carolina and Gail Walters (Kenny) of Myrick, Mississippi; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
LAUREL, MS
Rev. Larry Lott

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in New Augusta, for Rev. Larry Lott, age 77, of Beaumont. Rev. Lott passed from this life on July 18, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Steven Howell will officiate the service with burial to follow at Fairhope Cemetery.
BEAUMONT, MS
David Allen Thigpen Sr.

The visitation services for Mr. David Allen Thigpen Sr. Will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at New Homer M.B. Church Rose Hill Ms. Mr. David Allen Thigpen Sr is the son of the late Mr.Ruben Thigpen and the late Mrs.Mattie (Dawkins)Thigpen. Mr....
ROSE HILL, MS
William “Bill” Henry Phillips

Illiam “Bill” Henry Phillips, 86, of Hattiesburg passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. Inurnment will take place the following day at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. Mr....
HATTIESBURG, MS
Thurman O. “Bubba” Price Jr.

Thurman O. “Bubba” Price Jr., 63 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Vancleave, MS. He was born Thursday, July 17, 1958, in Laurel, Mississippi. He is the son of Thurman O. Price, Sr and Emily Lunette (Anderson) Bullock Price. Visitation will be held on...
LAUREL, MS
Reverend Donald Wayne Doggett

Reverend Donald Wayne Doggett, 72, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born to parents Otis David and Irma Elizabeth Doggett on December 27, 1949. He graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1967 and William Carey College in 1972. Donald served in the ministry for 35 years throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. He retired from the Memphis Area Transit Authority due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease. Donald enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved sports, but most especially, Tennessee football.
LAUREL, MS
Dedra Ann Ellis

Dedra Ann Ellis, 59, of Richton passed away on July 16, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 11:30 a.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in Hicks Anderson Cemetery. Mrs. Ellis was a member of...
RICHTON, MS
Sherrilyn “Sherri” Royce O’Neal

Sherrilyn “Sherri” Royce O’Neal was born to Dick O’Neal and Rose Mary Longmire O’Neal (Durham) on October 20, 1967, at Stone County Hospital in Wiggins, Mississippi. She attended West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas where she was active in the band and played the saxophone and piano. Sherri was also a talented vocal soloist. She attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Perkinston and then received her BS in Marketing from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Sherri returned to South Mississippi after college, residing in Perkinston, Mississippi, for more than 30 years until her passing at age 54 on July 6, 2022.
WIGGINS, MS
Anna Gault

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Hattiesburg for Mrs. Anna Mae Gault, age 82, of Hattiesburg. Mrs. Gault passed from this life July 19, 2022, at her residence. Pastor Paul Ernewein will officiate the service with graveside following at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Troy Reid

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Troy Reid, age 34, of Moselle who passed from this life on July 12, 2022, at his residence. Troy loved to read and computers. He enjoyed the outdoors and shooting his bow. He was always making people laugh.
MOSELLE, MS
Ellisville officials approve several community events

ELLISVILLE – Officials in this Jones County municipality are continuing to work to encourage togetherness. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously during this week’s Ellisville Board of Aldermen Meeting to approve several community activities designed to celebrate and bring the community together. This week, Ellisville Mayor Lynn...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Laurel officials silent on new state cannabis law

LAUREL – Members of the Laurel City Council have approved a city order concerning the state’s new medical cannabis law. During the Council’s recent meetings, members of the Laurel City Council have voted to approve the first and second readings of an ordinance proposing a change in or amendment of the Laurel Code of Ordinances.
LAUREL, MS
Jones College Keynote speaker hopes to inspire HSE grads with “Second Chances”

Jones College 2022 graduate and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s All-Mississippi Academic Second Team winner, Shayna “Shay” Clark of Petal will be the guest speaker for the High School Equivalency (HSE) graduation ceremony. Clark, who has an inspiring personal story of overcoming addiction, will share her encouraging words during the commencement ceremony for about 100 HSE graduates at the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville, on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m.
PETAL, MS
Suspect wanted in connection with robbery at Dollar General

The Laurel Police Department is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Lee Chandler Page. Page, 19 years of age, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Dollar General store in Laurel on Tuesday. Page faces one count of armed robbery and is listed on NCIC as wanted....
LAUREL, MS

