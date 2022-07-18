Johnnie L. Smith

Sherrilyn “Sherri” Royce O’Neal was born to Dick O’Neal and Rose Mary Longmire O’Neal (Durham) on October 20, 1967, at Stone County Hospital in Wiggins, Mississippi. She attended West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas where she was active in the band and played the saxophone and piano. Sherri was also a talented vocal soloist. She attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Perkinston and then received her BS in Marketing from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Sherri returned to South Mississippi after college, residing in Perkinston, Mississippi, for more than 30 years until her passing at age 54 on July 6, 2022.

