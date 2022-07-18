Johnnie L. Smith

Jerry Don Phillips, 75 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, March 11, 1947, in Morton, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs Cemetery. Pastor John Bowen will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
