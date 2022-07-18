Former Broward State Attorney's Office prosecutor offers insight into day 1 of Parkland shooter’s

Michael Civitella Charged With Stealing Golf Clubs That He Attempted To Return, Then Sold On 2ndSwing.com. ATTORNEY: ”Does Boca PD Need Something To Do?”. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department spent seven months investigating the alleged theft of a few golf clubs found by a man with homes worth millions of dollars in Boca Raton and Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The man, Michael Civitella, is now charged with one count of larceny and another of ”selling stolen property via the internet.”
