ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Former Broward State Attorney's Office prosecutor offers insight into day 1 of Parkland shooter’s

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Schneider explains why the defense decided...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Bomb Threat, Stalking

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Robert Sagall, 24, is again in the Palm Beach County Jail after allegedly making a bomb threat, threatening to kill someone, and taking actions leading to an ”aggravated” stalking charge. PBSO arrested Sagall early Wednesday morning. The law enforcement agency is also seeking a mental health “risk protection” order for Sagall.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Cruz’s death penalty trial: Teacher rolls his eyes, yawns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ernest Rospierski’s tone in court during his testimony overshadowed previous tales of his bravery on Feb. 14, 2018, while on the 1200 building’s third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Rospierski, who ushered some students to safety during the shooting,...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Police Spend Seven Months Investigating Missing Golf Clubs

Michael Civitella Charged With Stealing Golf Clubs That He Attempted To Return, Then Sold On 2ndSwing.com. ATTORNEY: ”Does Boca PD Need Something To Do?”. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department spent seven months investigating the alleged theft of a few golf clubs found by a man with homes worth millions of dollars in Boca Raton and Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The man, Michael Civitella, is now charged with one count of larceny and another of ”selling stolen property via the internet.”
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS WARN OF PALM BEACH COUNTY ARREST SCAM

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The call you received from someone claiming that your loved one is in jail and that you must pay bond — to a Palm Beach County “Gmail” Account — is fake. But people are falling for it and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know it isn’t real.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

He first brandished a machete, then pulled a gun and shot someone in the face in Oakland Park, video shows

A machete-wielding man walked away from an exchange of words with another man in front of an Oakland Park convenience store, then returned with a gun and shot him in the face, officials said. The victim was found after a shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. on June 6 near the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Oakland Park Fire Rescue paramedics ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

Body Found Buried in North Lauderdale Man's Backyard: BSO

A North Lauderdale man was arrested on a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his backyard, deputies said. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Simon Hand's home in the 1800 block of Southwest 64th Terrace after investigators found the victim was last seen in his company.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunrise Police sergeant accused of grabbing officer by throat surrenders, faces battery and assault charges

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant accused of grabbing a fellow officer by the throat has turned himself in to authorities. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was booked at the Broward County Jail on Thursday afternoon. The 21-year veteran faces charges of battery on an officer, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two assault charges.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrested

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Veteran Arrested After Being Accused of Breaking Into His Own Car

Air Force veteran Dwain Watts says he still has trouble using his hand since he was injured during an encounter with Hollywood Police officers in 2019. “When I thought he was going to handcuff me, he cupped his hand, his arm, behind mine, dragged me around the front of the truck and then body slammed me on the ground,” Watts said during an exclusive interview with NBC 6 Investigators.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Defense wants jurors to ignore Nikolas Cruz’s behavior in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Tuesday, Nikolas Cruz stared down at the table. He didn’t look up to acknowledge the witnesses who walked in and out of the Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale. Cruz ignored Christopher McKenna, a student he chose not to kill when he walked...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was starting to get real.’ Parkland gunshot victims testify about the horrors of mass shooting

The killer gave one warning to one student — “Get out of here,” he said. “Things are going to get bad.” Jurors in the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nicholas Cruz got another look Tuesday at how bad things got, sitting through 15 minutes of silent surveillance camera footage that showed his deadly rampage through the hallways and stairwells of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A lot of bodies on the floor.’ Students, teachers describe classroom horror of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Judge Elizabeth Scherer talks with the lawyers in the case. Nikolas Cruz is being tried for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy